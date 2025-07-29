HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
TMC MP: How do we believe Pahalgam terrorists killed?

Tue, 29 July 2025
14:59
On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in Lok Sabha, TMC MP Kirti Azad says, "You got an intelligence report on 22nd April about the terrorists after the attack took place. You did not have an intelligence report before that? If not, why did you extend the term of the NSA chief for another year? You are not able to answer how terrorists entered 200 kilometres inside our country into Pahalgam? How do we believe that the terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev are the same terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack?"

LIVE! 'Chocolates, voter IDs proof slain terrorists from Pakistan'

Shah talked about Nehru, Indira, but didn't...: Priyanka

Priyanka asked whether it is not responsibility of the PM, the Home Minister, the Defence Minister, and the National Security Advisor to ensure people's security.

'All 3 Pahalgam attackers killed': HM gives Op Mahadev details
'All 3 Pahalgam attackers killed': HM gives Op Mahadev details

To be sure about the identity of the terrorists, those detained by security forces for helping the terrorists were brought in and confirmed that the three were involved in the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Shah told the House.

Beware Pak, China! India test fires missile 'Pralay'
Beware Pak, China! India test fires missile 'Pralay'

India successfully test-fired the newly-developed tactical missile Pralay, capable of carrying conventional warheads, from APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha. The missile, developed by DRDO, has a range of 150 to 500 km and a...

'This Year, Taxpayers Should Be Very Careful'
'This Year, Taxpayers Should Be Very Careful'

'With new technology and stricter checks, cheating on taxes is just not worth it anymore.'

