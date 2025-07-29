TMC MP: How do we believe Pahalgam terrorists killed?

14:59

On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in Lok Sabha, TMC MP Kirti Azad says, "You got an intelligence report on 22nd April about the terrorists after the attack took place. You did not have an intelligence report before that? If not, why did you extend the term of the NSA chief for another year? You are not able to answer how terrorists entered 200 kilometres inside our country into Pahalgam? How do we believe that the terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev are the same terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack?"