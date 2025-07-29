Three Pahalgam terrorists identified by those who helped them: HM

13:05





"Soon after Pahalgam attack, I had met the affected families. I saw standing before me a woman who had been widowed just 6 days after her wedding- I can never forget that scene. I want to tell all families today that Modi ji neutralised those who sent the terrorists, and today our security forces killed those who committed the killing.





"Yesterday, Gogoi ji said that Modi ji went to Bihar instead of Pahalgam on 24th April. At the time of the Pahalgam attack, Modi ji was abroad. The day Modi ji went to Bihar, only Rahul Gandhi was in Pahalgam and no one else. It is the duty of the PM to give a befitting reply if there is such an attack on citizens of the country."

In the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "All three terrorists - Suleman, Afghan and Jibran were killed in yesterday's operation. The people who used to supply food to them were detained earlier. Once the bodies of these terrorists were brought to Srinagar, they were identified by those who were kept detained by our agencies."