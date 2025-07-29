HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Three Pahalgam attack terrorists killed: HM

Tue, 29 July 2025
HM Amit Shah speaking on Operation Sindoor in Parliament.

"Operation Sindoor killed those who sent the terrorists and Operation Mahadev killed those who carried out the attack. I thought that after hearing this news, there would be a wave of happiness in the ruling and the Opposition parties, 'Magar Syaahi padd gayi inke chehre pe' (Their faces are smeared with ink). What kind of politics is this?"

"NIA had already arrested those who gave them shelter. Those who fed them were detained. When the terrorists' dead bodies reached Srinagar, they were identified as the three people who carried out the terror attack in Pahalgam.

"The FSL report of the cartridges from the terror attack was already ready... Yesterday, the rifles of the three terrorists were seized and matched with the FSL reports. 

"Further tests were carried out in Chandigarh yesterday, after that it was confirmed that these three were those who carried out the terror attack.

"Yesterday they (Congress) were asking us where the terrorists came from and who was responsible for it. Of course, it is our responsibility as we are in power. Yesterday, former Home Minister Chidambaram ji raised the question -what is the proof that the terrorists came from Pakistan? I want to ask him what he will get by saving Pakistan. When he says this, it means they are giving a clean chit to Pakistan."

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for August 12 and 13 to consider petitions challenging the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar. The court has instructed petitioners to submit written...

Earlier, the office of Indian Grand Mufti Kanthapuram AP Abubakker Musliyar had claimed that "the death sentence of Nimisha Priya, which was previously suspended, has been overturned. A high-level meeting held in Sanaa decided to...

There had been intense speculation whether Tewari and Shashi Tharoor, both part of the diplomatic delegations that had been sent abroad to convey India's stand, would speak in the Lower House or not during the ongoing debate on the...

Flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, resulted in casualties and widespread damage, prompting rescue operations and relief efforts.

