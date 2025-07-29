Terrorists are being eliminated one by one: J-K DGP

22:17





"They (terrorists) have been operating here for the past four years. Operations are going on continuously. One by one, they are being eliminated," he told reporters at a function in Jammu.





The DGP was responding to questions about the ongoing operations and the number of terrorists killed.





In response to another question about the number of terrorists currently active in Jammu and Kashmir, he said the figures cannot be disclosed in the public domain.





Prabhat avoided a direct response to a question on 'Operation Mahadev' and said the country's top leaders have already spoken on the matter.





In a major breakthrough, the Army's elite para commandos earlier on Monday gunned down the alleged mastermind of the Pahalgam terror attack along with two of his associates in an encounter in a forest area on the outskirts of Srinagar.





Sulieman alias Asif, who is believed to be the mastermind of the April 22 attack, was killed after the security forces launched a surprise action, codenamed 'Operation Mahadev'. -- PTI

Jammu and Kashmir director general of police Nalin Prabhat on Tuesday said the terrorists are being eliminated one by one in ongoing operations across the region.