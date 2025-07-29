HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sushant death: Court seeks Rhea Chakraborty's response to CBI closure report

Tue, 29 July 2025
20:00
A Mumbai court has issued a notice to Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty, seeking her response to the closure report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. 

The central agency had in March filed its closure report in the five-year-old case before a magistrate court's in suburban Bandra. 

The matter was later transferred to Esplanade court in south Mumbai, which hears CBI cases. 

Additional chief judicial magistrate R D Chavan, presiding over the matter at the Esplanade court, earlier this month issued a notice to the original informant/victim/aggrieved person in the case (Chakraborty). 

Chakraborty had filed a complaint against Rajput's sisters and a doctor alleging they were responsible for his death. 

The matter will be next heard on August 12. The CBI, after probing the case, submitted a closure report. 

The court, after hearing parties concerned, has to decide whether to accept the report or order further probe by the agency. -- PTI

