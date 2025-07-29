Sushant death: Court seeks Rhea Chakraborty's response to CBI closure report

20:00





The central agency had in March filed its closure report in the five-year-old case before a magistrate court's in suburban Bandra.





The matter was later transferred to Esplanade court in south Mumbai, which hears CBI cases.





Additional chief judicial magistrate R D Chavan, presiding over the matter at the Esplanade court, earlier this month issued a notice to the original informant/victim/aggrieved person in the case (Chakraborty).





Chakraborty had filed a complaint against Rajput's sisters and a doctor alleging they were responsible for his death.





The matter will be next heard on August 12. The CBI, after probing the case, submitted a closure report.





The court, after hearing parties concerned, has to decide whether to accept the report or order further probe by the agency. -- PTI

