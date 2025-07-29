Sonia Gandhi had wept for Batla House terrorists: HM

14:27





"I remember one morning during breakfast, I saw Salman Khurshid crying on the TV. He was coming out of Sonia Gandhi's residence. He said that Sonia Gandhi was sobbing at the Batla House incident. She should have cried for Shaheed Mohan Sharma instead of the terrorists of the Batla house. The root of all terrorism is Pakistan. And Pakistan is Congress's mistake. Had they not accepted Partition, there would not have been Pakistan.





"In 2002, it was the Atal government. To end terrorism, the NDA government brought The Prevention of Terrorism Act... The Congress opposed it. We did not have the majority in the Rajya Sabha. The act could not be passed. Later, it was passed in a joint session. The POTA was against terrorists. Whom did Congress want to save? They tried to save terrorists for the sake of their vote bank.





"In 2004, the Atal government lost power, and the Manmohan-Sonia government came to power. The first thing they did after coming to power was to scrap the POTA. For whose benefit was this done? I want to challenge Rahul Gandhi to tell the House what they did against terror attacks."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking in the Lok Sabha, "They were saying yesterday that the perpetrators escaped into Pakistan. They wanted us to take the responsibility. 'Hamari toh Sena ne thok diya'... But I want to ask them... a number of terrorists escaped during the Congress government. They asked us questions, and the security forces provided the answers. Now, Rahul Gandhi should answer why terrorists escaped during the Congress government.