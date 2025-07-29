Sonia attacks Modi over 'shameful silence on Gaza genocide'

09:52

Asserting that Israel's military campaign in Gaza amounts to "genocide", Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the Modi government for being a "mute spectator to this affront to humanity", and said this was a "cowardly betrayal of our constitutional values".

She also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "shameful silence" in the face of Israel's relentless and devastating assault on the people of Gaza is "deeply disappointing", as well as the height of "moral cowardice".

In an article published in the Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, Gandhi urged the prime minister to speak out "clearly, boldly and forthrightly" on behalf of the legacy that India has long represented.

She said nothing can justify Hamas' barbaric attacks on innocent men, women and children in Israel on 7 October 2023, or its continued holding of Israeli hostages thereafter.

She said these must be condemned repeatedly and unreservedly.

"But as members of the international community - and more so as human beings -? it is our responsibility to acknowledge that the Israeli government's response and reprisals against the civilian population of Gaza have not only been egregious, but downright criminal," she asserted in her article in Hindi titled 'Gaza sankat par mookdarshak Modi sarkaar'.

Over the past nearly two years, more than 55,000 Palestinian civilians have been killed, including 17,000 children, Gandhi pointed out.

Most residential buildings in Gaza have been razed to the ground through relentless aerial bombardment, including hospitals, she said, adding that the social fabric has been completely shattered.

"The events since October 2023 have been disturbing, and in recent months the situation has become even more heart-wrenching. We have seen how humanitarian aid has been weaponised as part of a dastardly strategy. The Israeli Defense Forces have imposed a military blockade on Gaza, deliberately and cruelly blocking the supply of medicines, food and fuel to the population," the former Congress chief said.

"The wanton destruction of infrastructure and the unbridled massacre of civilians have led to a man-made tragedy - made worse by the blockade. This strategy of forced starvation is undoubtedly a crime against humanity," Gandhi said.

In the midst of this devastation, Israel has either outright rejected or blocked humanitarian aid from the United Nations and other international organisations, she asserted.

"In a perversion of every idea of humanity, armed soldiers of the Israeli Defense Forces have ruthlessly fired on hundreds of civilians who were trying to gather food for their families. The United Nations itself has expressed grave concern on this issue - and even the Israeli Defense Forces have had to admit this horrifying truth," Gandhi said.

"According to almost all objective assessments by experts on Israel's ongoing military occupation of Gaza, it is a campaign that amounts to genocide and aims to ethnically cleanse the Gaza Strip of Palestinians," she said.

Its scale and consequences are reminiscent of the Naqba tragedy of 1948, when Palestinians were forced from their homes, Gandhi said.

All this atrocities are being carried out to serve some of the most nefarious objectives - ranging from a colonial mindset to the selfish interests of a few "greedy" real estate tycoons, Gandhi claimed. -- PTI