Sindoor se leke Sindhu tak we took action on Pakistan: Modi

19:10





"...Ab hamle ke baad mastermind ko neend nahi aaati, unko pata hain Bharat aayega aur maar kar jayega. This new normal has been set by India. Sindoor se leke Sindhu tak, we have taken action against Pakistan," Modi added.





About the Congress, Modi said, "They were shaping their politics even in the murder of innocent people in Pahalgam."





"Just 3-4 days after the April 22 terrorist attack, they (Congress) started jumping up and down. They started saying, "kahaan gayi 56 inch ki chhati?" "Kahaan kho gaya Modi?" "Modi has failed"... They were shaping their politics even in the murder of innocent people in Pahalgam."

"Operation Sindoor makes it clear that India has decided on 3 points. 1) If there is a terrorist attack on India, we will respond in our own method, on our conditions and on our time. 2) No nuclear blackmail would work now. 3) We will not see terrorist-supporting governments and terror masterminds as two separate entities," PM Narendra Modi tells the Lok Sabha.