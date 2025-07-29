Rupee falls 12 paise to close at 86.82 against US dollar

18:22





Forex traders said month-end dollar demand from Oil Marketing Companies and importers further pressurised the rupee.





Moreover, investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision this week.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 86.76 against the greenback and touched an intra-day low of 86.92 against the greenback.





At the end of Tuesday's trading session, the local unit settled at 86.82 (provisional), down 12 paise over its previous closing price.





On Monday, the rupee had settled at 86.70 against the dollar. -- PTI

