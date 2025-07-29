HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rupee falls 12 paise to close at 86.82 against US dollar

Tue, 29 July 2025
18:22
The rupee depreciated 12 paise to close at 86.82 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by a jump in the US dollar index and a surge in crude oil prices. 

Forex traders said month-end dollar demand from Oil Marketing Companies and importers further pressurised the rupee. 

Moreover, investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision this week. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 86.76 against the greenback and touched an intra-day low of 86.92 against the greenback. 

At the end of Tuesday's trading session, the local unit settled at 86.82 (provisional), down 12 paise over its previous closing price. 

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 86.70 against the dollar. -- PTI

