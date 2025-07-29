Rajnath's 'milk to snakes' allusion for peace with Pak

17:21





Singh made it clear that India would no longer tolerate cross-border terrorism under any pretext, including nuclear threats from Pakistan.





"I would like to say that today is Nag Panchami. On the day of Nag Panchami, it is appropriate to offer milk to snakes, but not every day. Our vision is that Operation Sindoor continues steadily. There may be pauses in between, but there will never be a full stop," Singh said in the Rajya Sabha. Nag Panchami is a traditional Hindu festival marked by the worshipping of (nagas) snakes.





Criticising those who advocate 'only negotiation' with Pakistan, Singh said, "Some people think that since Pakistan has nuclear weapons, we should only negotiate with them. Because of this nuclear bluff, we have lost countless civilians. Our vision is that we will respond (appropriately) to a brick with a stone."





He challenged the Opposition to present a clear alternative to the government's action. "If the opposition feels that we did not do the right thing by conducting Operation Sindoor, then I invite them to tell the public what their alternative action plan is. When the sindoor of our mothers and sisters has been wiped away, should we engage in diplomatic talks with Pakistan? Should we hand over dossiers to Pakistan? Should we go to international organisations and just talk?" Singh asked.





He claimed that the current government had eliminated over 100 terrorists during Operation Sindoor. "If viewed in the context of Operation Sindoor, when the sindoor of our 25 Indian mothers and sisters was destroyed, our government did what it deemed appropriate, and we took down more than 100 terrorists."





Singh also accused previous governments of failing to act decisively, which, he said, encouraged terrorist groups to see India as a soft target. "Terrorists had considered India a soft state. For them, carrying out a terrorist attack on India had become a kind of low-cost and high-return affair. Two or four of their novice recruits would come, harm our citizens, and leave. Previous governments quietly watched this spectacle," he said.





Referring to game theory, the Defence Minister said, "Pakistan and terrorists have always kept India as their target. But under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have ensured that we will change this pay-off calculus for Pakistan and make terrorism a high-cost venture for them." -- ANI

