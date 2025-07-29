HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Quota activist Jarange hospitalised in Jalna

Tue, 29 July 2025
Reservation activist Manoj Jarange was admitted to a private hospital in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Tuesday after he complained of weakness and discomfort, a doctor at the facility said. 

He was admitted to a hospital in Shahagad in the evening. Jarange suffered from hyperacidity, vomiting, and low blood pressure, a doctor from Sakunde Hospital said. 

The medical team provided necessary treatment, and his condition is now stable. 

He will be discharged after observation, the hospital informed. 

Earlier in the day, the activist, who has undertaken several hunger strikes demanding a reservation for the Maratha community, warned of a fresh agitation on August 29. -- PTI

