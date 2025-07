16:30

President Droupadi Murmu will visit West Bengal and Jharkhand from July 30 to August 1. On July 30, the President will grace the first convocation ceremony of AIIMS, Kalyani in West Bengal. On July 31, the President will grace the first convocation ceremony of AIIMS, Deoghar in Jharkhand and the 45th convocation ceremony of IIT (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad.