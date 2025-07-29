Pakistan is result of Congress blunder: Shah in LS

17:02

Pt Nehru's name was mentioned several times today by the BJP





Participating in the special discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, Shah also slammed successive Congress governments for failing to capitalize on opportunities to reclaim lost territories from Pakistan and wondered how the opposition party was targeting the Modi government for not launching an all-out war against Islamabad.





"All roots of terrorism lead back to Pakistan. And Pakistan itself is the result of the Congress party's blunder. Had they not accepted the idea of partition, Pakistan would never have come into existence," Shah said.





Shah's remarks came after Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi sought to know from the government why it halted the military action against Pakistan and stopped short of reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).





"In 1948, our armed forces were at a decisive stage in Kashmir. Sardar Patel kept saying no, but (Jawaharlal) Nehru announced a unilateral ceasefire. If Pak-occupied Kashmir exists today, it is due to this unilateral ceasefire announced by Nehru. Jawaharlal Nehru is responsible for this," the home minister said. He also claimed that Nehru ceded the geographical and strategic advantage India enjoyed, and offered 80 per cent of the Indus waters to Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty in 1960. Shah said Congress had missed another crucial opportunity of reclaiming PoK in 1971, after India's victory in the Bangladesh Liberation War.





"The creation of Bangladesh is something that India will always be proud of. But what happened in the glare of that victory? We had 93,000 prisoners of war that was 42 per cent of the Pakistani army and 15,000 square kilometres of territory in our possession. Yet in Shimla, an agreement was signed, and they forgot to even ask for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Not just that even the captured land was returned," he said.

