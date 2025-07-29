HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pak forces kill 15 militants in joint operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Tue, 29 July 2025
Share:
20:45
File image
File image
Pakistani security forces have killed at least 15 militants and destroyed their hideouts in a series of operations in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Tuesday.

Over 200 personnel from the Pakistan Army and police are participating in the 10-day operation across Hangu, Karak, Orakzai, and Kurram in the province, bordering Afghanistan.

"So far, 15 militants have been killed and several others injured," Kohat regional police officer Abbas Majeed Marwat said.

The security forces have also destroyed several hideouts of militants in the region, he said.

The operations are still ongoing in the hilly regions of Chappri, Kundao, Shanawari, Zargari, Naryab, and adjoining forest areas, Marwat added.

Security forces used gunship helicopters to carry out aerial strikes on militants fleeing towards the mountainous forests, he added.

A search operation is also underway in Koh-e-Maidan, a no-go area in the Karak district, which has now been cleared of militants, he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

No country asked India to stop Op Sindoor, Modi tells LS
No country asked India to stop Op Sindoor, Modi tells LS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended India's actions against terrorism, stating no country stopped India and criticizing the Congress party for not supporting the armed forces. He highlighted the success of Operation Sindoor and warned...

LIVE! US team to visit India on Aug 25 for trade pact talks
LIVE! US team to visit India on Aug 25 for trade pact talks

Nehru didn't take back PoK, abandoned Assam: Shah in LS
Nehru didn't take back PoK, abandoned Assam: Shah in LS

"In 1948, Indian armed forces were in a decisive position to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir but then PM Jawaharlal Nehru declared unilateral ceasefire," Amit Shah said.In 1971, Shah said, 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered and...

'Go outside': Why Gambhir Got Angry On Oval Curator
'Go outside': Why Gambhir Got Angry On Oval Curator

The altercation between head coach Gautam Gambhir and Oval's chief curator Lee Fortis happened after the visitors were asked to stand "2.5 metres from the wicket."

Dalit murder: DMK allies demand anti-honour killing law
Dalit murder: DMK allies demand anti-honour killing law

The alleged honour killing of a Dalit IT engineer in Tamil Nadu has sparked outrage and demands for a separate legislation to handle such incidents. Allies of the ruling DMK are calling for action after the murder of Kavin Selvaganesh.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD