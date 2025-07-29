HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Oppn stood like a rock by govt during Op Sindoor: Rahul

Tue, 29 July 2025
17:47
Discussion on Operation Sindoor: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "The moment Operation Sindoor began, in fact even before it began, the Opposition committed itself, all the parties, that we will stand like a rock with the Forces and with the elected Govt of India. 

"We heard the odd jibe, the sarcastic remarks from some of their leaders. But we said absolutely nothing. This was something that was agreed among all the senior leadership of the INDIA Alliance. We are very proud that as an Opposition, we stood united as we should have."

TOP STORIES

BJP vs BJP over Kerala nuns' arrest in Chhattisgarh
BJP vs BJP over Kerala nuns' arrest in Chhattisgarh

The Kerala BJP has contradicted the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's justification of the arrest of two Keralite Catholic nuns, stating they were not involved in human trafficking or forced conversion attempts and promising to help them.

Nehru didn't take back PoK, abandoned Assam: Shah in LS
Nehru didn't take back PoK, abandoned Assam: Shah in LS

"In 1948, Indian armed forces were in a decisive position to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir but then PM Jawaharlal Nehru declared unilateral ceasefire," Amit Shah said.In 1971, Shah said, 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered and...

Nadda apologises to Kharge in LS for 'mental balance' jibe
Nadda apologises to Kharge in LS for 'mental balance' jibe

The Rajya Sabha witnessed heated exchanges between the Opposition and treasury benches after Leader of the House J P Nadda made some objectionable remarks against Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge that he later withdrew and...

Gambhir, Oval curator in verbal showdown
Gambhir, Oval curator in verbal showdown

The Oval will host the fifth and final Test between India and England from Thursday, and the Indian team has hit the ground running two days after staging a remarkable comeback to draw the fourth match in Manchester.

