Op Sindoor will shape India's future: Rajnath

Tue, 29 July 2025
14:21
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in Rajya Sabha on Operation Sindoor. "Our Security Forces have successfully neutralised the three terrorists of The Resistance Front who killed 26 people in Pahalgam on 22nd April. The role of our armies and other security forces in ensuring India's internal and external security cannot be praised enough.

"The purpose of this operation was to destroy terrorist hideouts and to send a clear message that India maintains zero tolerance against terrorism. Operation Sindoor should not be viewed only in the context of the present, but its role is also highly important in shaping India's future."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sonia Gandhi had wept for Batla House terrorists: HM

'All 3 Pahalgam attackers killed': HM gives Op Mahadev details

To be sure about the identity of the terrorists, those detained by security forces for helping the terrorists were brought in and confirmed that the three were involved in the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Shah told the House.

Indian Shouts 'Allahu Akbar' On Plane, Arrested

Abhay Nayak, who in a viral video can be seen shouting 'Bomb the Plane', 'Death to America, Death to Trump' and 'Allahu Akbar' on a flight heading to Glasgow airport in Scotland, has been arrested and produced in court.

Heavy rain batters Delhi, causes waterlogging; 2 killed

Heavy rains lashed Delhi, leading to a red alert, traffic snarls, and waterlogging. The IMD predicts continued rainfall.

'This Year, Taxpayers Should Be Very Careful'

'With new technology and stricter checks, cheating on taxes is just not worth it anymore.'

