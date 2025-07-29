Op Sindoor will shape India's future: Rajnath

14:21





"The purpose of this operation was to destroy terrorist hideouts and to send a clear message that India maintains zero tolerance against terrorism. Operation Sindoor should not be viewed only in the context of the present, but its role is also highly important in shaping India's future."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in Rajya Sabha on Operation Sindoor. "Our Security Forces have successfully neutralised the three terrorists of The Resistance Front who killed 26 people in Pahalgam on 22nd April. The role of our armies and other security forces in ensuring India's internal and external security cannot be praised enough.