Only 1.37% Of Central Employees Opted For UPS...





The government has extended the deadline for opting into the scheme to September 2025 from the earlier cut-off date of June 30, 2025. Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the UPS has been introduced as an option under the National Pension System (NPS) for central government employees currently covered under NPS, with the objective of providing assured payouts.





In August 2024, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said, 'UPS is being implemented by the central government, benefiting 23 lakh central government employees.'In a separate reply in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the finance ministry informed that, as per the eligibility criteria, 25,756 retired central government subscribers are eligible to receive additional benefits under UPS. 'These eligible subscribers are those central government employees who have either superannuated, deceased, or retired under Fundamental Rule 56(j) on or before 31 March 2025, after completing ten years or more of qualifying service under NPS,' said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.





Sitharaman further stated that as on 20 July 2025, 7,253 claims had been received, out of which 4,978 had been processed for payment of benefits under UPS. The UPS guarantees employees 50 per cent of their average basic pay over the last 12 months before retirement as pension, provided they have completed a minimum qualifying service of 25 years.





-- Harsh Kumar, Business Standard

In a written reply, the finance ministry informed the Lok Sabha on Monday that as of July 20, 2025, a total of 31,555 employees had opted for the scheme.