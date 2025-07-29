HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Only 1.37% Of Central Employees Opted For UPS...

Tue, 29 July 2025
Share:
10:21
image
Only 1.37 per cent of eligible central government employees have opted for the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) so far.

In a written reply, the finance ministry informed the Lok Sabha on Monday that as of July 20, 2025, a total of 31,555 employees had opted for the scheme. 

The government has extended the deadline for opting into the scheme to September 2025 from the earlier cut-off date of June 30, 2025. Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the UPS has been introduced as an option under the National Pension System (NPS) for central government employees currently covered under NPS, with the objective of providing assured payouts.

In August 2024, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said, 'UPS is being implemented by the central government, benefiting 23 lakh central government employees.'In a separate reply in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the finance ministry informed that, as per the eligibility criteria, 25,756 retired central government subscribers are eligible to receive additional benefits under UPS. 'These eligible subscribers are those central government employees who have either superannuated, deceased, or retired under Fundamental Rule 56(j) on or before 31 March 2025, after completing ten years or more of qualifying service under NPS,' said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Sitharaman further stated that as on 20 July 2025, 7,253 claims had been received, out of which 4,978 had been processed for payment of benefits under UPS. The UPS guarantees employees 50 per cent of their average basic pay over the last 12 months before retirement as pension, provided they have completed a minimum qualifying service of 25 years. 

-- Harsh Kumar, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Manish Tewari invokes Manoj Kumar on being benched
LIVE! Manish Tewari invokes Manoj Kumar on being benched

Height of...: Sonia slams Modi's 'shameful silence' on Gaza
Height of...: Sonia slams Modi's 'shameful silence' on Gaza

Gandhi urged the prime minister to speak out "clearly, boldly and forthrightly" on behalf of the legacy that India has long represented.

18 Kanwariyas killed in bus-truck collision in Jharkhand
18 Kanwariyas killed in bus-truck collision in Jharkhand

A collision between a bus carrying Kanwariyas and a truck loaded with gas cylinders in Jharkhand's Deoghar district resulted in the death of five pilgrims and injuries to 23 others.

India's Two Front War Challenge
India's Two Front War Challenge

The Chinese see no need to fight directly. They have an able and willing proxy in Pakistan, points out Shekhar Gupta.

SEE! Who Said What In LS Debate On Operation Sindoor
SEE! Who Said What In LS Debate On Operation Sindoor

Here's a quick look at who spoke in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Operation Sindoor debate.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD