HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

No decision to update National Population Register: Govt in Lok Sabha

Tue, 29 July 2025
Share:
17:18
image
The government has not taken any decision to update the National Population Register (NPR), the Lok Sabha was informed Tuesday. Replying to a written question, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the Centre has notified its intent to conduct the census in the Gazette on June 16, 2025. 

He said the census will be conducted in two phases-- in phase one i.e. houselisting and housing census, the housing conditions, assets and amenities of each household will be collected. "Subsequently, in second phase i.e. Population Enumeration, the demographic, socio-economic, cultural and other details of every person in each household will be collected. In the census, caste enumeration will also be done," he said.

The minister said the estimated financial outlay for conducting the census is under finalization. "No decision has been taken to update the National Population Register. The intent to conduct the Census has been notified. The period of conducting houselisting and housing Census will be notified in due course," he said. The minister was asked if the government notified the intention to conduct the NPR update prior to the Census-2027. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pakistan is result of Congress blunder: Shah in LS
LIVE! Pakistan is result of Congress blunder: Shah in LS

'Pak voter IDs, guns, chocolates': Shah rebuts Chidambaram
'Pak voter IDs, guns, chocolates': Shah rebuts Chidambaram

The empty cartridges found at Pahalgam and those after test firing by the recovered guns were matched by the forensic lab, Shah said. The ballistic report is with him, he added.

Nehru didn't take back PoK, abandoned Assam: Shah in LS
Nehru didn't take back PoK, abandoned Assam: Shah in LS

"In 1948, Indian armed forces were in a decisive position to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir but then PM Jawaharlal Nehru declared unilateral ceasefire," Amit Shah said.In 1971, Shah said, 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered and...

Shah talked about Nehru, Indira, but didn't...: Priyanka
Shah talked about Nehru, Indira, but didn't...: Priyanka

Priyanka asked whether it is not responsibility of the PM, the Home Minister, the Defence Minister, and the National Security Advisor to ensure people's security.

BJP vs BJP over Kerala nuns' arrest in Chhattisgarh
BJP vs BJP over Kerala nuns' arrest in Chhattisgarh

The Kerala BJP has contradicted the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's justification of the arrest of two Keralite Catholic nuns, stating they were not involved in human trafficking or forced conversion attempts and promising to help them.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD