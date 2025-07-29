HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

My mother cried when terrorists killed my father: Priyanka

Tue, 29 July 2025
Share:
14:56
image
In Lok Sabha, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "Yesterday, the Defence Minister spoke for an hour, during which he spoke about terrorism, protecting the country, and also gave a history lesson. But one thing was left out -- how did this attack happen?

"Why was not even one security personnel present there (Baisaran Valley, Pahalgam)? Is the safety and security of the citizens not the responsibility of the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Defence Minister?" says Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"The Union Home Minister today spoke about what Nehru and Indira Gandhi did. He even went on to talk about my mother's tears. But he never answered why the ceasefire was announced.

"Union Home Minister spoke about my mother's tears today. I want to answer this. My mother's tears fell when terrorists killed my father. Today, when I talk about those 26 people (victims of the Pahalgam attack), it is because I understand their pain."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Chocolates, voter IDs proof slain terrorists from Pakistan'
LIVE! 'Chocolates, voter IDs proof slain terrorists from Pakistan'

Shah talked about Nehru, Indira, but didn't...: Priyanka
Shah talked about Nehru, Indira, but didn't...: Priyanka

Priyanka asked whether it is not responsibility of the PM, the Home Minister, the Defence Minister, and the National Security Advisor to ensure people's security.

'All 3 Pahalgam attackers killed': HM gives Op Mahadev details
'All 3 Pahalgam attackers killed': HM gives Op Mahadev details

To be sure about the identity of the terrorists, those detained by security forces for helping the terrorists were brought in and confirmed that the three were involved in the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Shah told the House.

Beware Pak, China! India test fires missile 'Pralay'
Beware Pak, China! India test fires missile 'Pralay'

India successfully test-fired the newly-developed tactical missile Pralay, capable of carrying conventional warheads, from APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha. The missile, developed by DRDO, has a range of 150 to 500 km and a...

'This Year, Taxpayers Should Be Very Careful'
'This Year, Taxpayers Should Be Very Careful'

'With new technology and stricter checks, cheating on taxes is just not worth it anymore.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD