My mother cried when terrorists killed my father: Priyanka

14:56





"Why was not even one security personnel present there (Baisaran Valley, Pahalgam)? Is the safety and security of the citizens not the responsibility of the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Defence Minister?" says Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.





"The Union Home Minister today spoke about what Nehru and Indira Gandhi did. He even went on to talk about my mother's tears. But he never answered why the ceasefire was announced.





"Union Home Minister spoke about my mother's tears today. I want to answer this. My mother's tears fell when terrorists killed my father. Today, when I talk about those 26 people (victims of the Pahalgam attack), it is because I understand their pain."

In Lok Sabha, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "Yesterday, the Defence Minister spoke for an hour, during which he spoke about terrorism, protecting the country, and also gave a history lesson. But one thing was left out -- how did this attack happen?