HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi lauds Rajnath, Jaishankar's Op Sindoor speeches

Tue, 29 July 2025
Share:
09:27
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised the speeches of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the Lok Sabha for articulating the success of Operation Sindoor and India's global outreach respectively.
 
In a post on X, PM Modi said, "An excellent speech by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh Ji, giving an insightful perspective on the success of India's security apparatus and the courage of our armed forces in Operation Sindoor." 

Praising Jaishankar's speech, he said, "The speech by EAM Dr. Jaishankar Ji was outstanding. He highlighted how the world has clearly heard India's perspective on fighting the menace of terrorism through Operation Sindoor." 
 
Initiating the debate on Operation Sindoor, the defence minister said India can go to any extent to uproot terrorism.
 
He said that Operation Sindoor launched to target terror sites in Pakistan is on pause as the armed forces achieved the desired objectives, but could resume in case of any misadventure by Islamabad.
 
Meanwhile, Jaishankar said the result of India's diplomatic efforts post-Pahalgam attack was that only three out of 190 nations which are part of the UN opposed Operation Sindoor.
 
There was overwhelming support that the country which has been attacked has the right to defend itself, the EAM said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Why Karisma Kapoor's ex-MIL wanted AGM postponed
LIVE! Why Karisma Kapoor's ex-MIL wanted AGM postponed

18 Kanwariyas killed in bus-truck collision in Jharkhand
18 Kanwariyas killed in bus-truck collision in Jharkhand

A collision between a bus carrying Kanwariyas and a truck loaded with gas cylinders in Jharkhand's Deoghar district resulted in the death of five pilgrims and injuries to 23 others.

4 killed in shooting at New York skyscraper, shooter dead
4 killed in shooting at New York skyscraper, shooter dead

The shooter, identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamura from Las Vegas, has also died from what police said was a self-inflicted injury, New York police said.

SEE! Who Said What In LS Debate On Operation Sindoor
SEE! Who Said What In LS Debate On Operation Sindoor

Here's a quick look at who spoke in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Operation Sindoor debate.

Op Sindoor debate: Tharoor, Tewari missing from Cong list
Op Sindoor debate: Tharoor, Tewari missing from Cong list

Sources said the party has picked up some other leaders who will represent it during the 16-hour debate.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD