Markets rebound after 3-day decline

Tue, 29 July 2025
16:51
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back after a three-day fall, ending higher on Tuesday, powered by a rally in blue-chip stocks Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 446.93 points or 0.55 per cent to settle at 81,337.95. During the day, it surged 538.86 points or 0.66 per cent to 81,429.88. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 140.20 points or 0.57 per cent to 24,821.10. From the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries edged higher by 2.21 per cent. Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank were also among the gainers. However, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan and ITC were among the biggest laggards. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pakistan is result of Congress blunder: Shah in LS
'Pak voter IDs, guns, chocolates': Shah rebuts Chidambaram
The empty cartridges found at Pahalgam and those after test firing by the recovered guns were matched by the forensic lab, Shah said. The ballistic report is with him, he added.

Nehru didn't take back PoK, abandoned Assam: Shah in LS
"In 1948, Indian armed forces were in a decisive position to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir but then PM Jawaharlal Nehru declared unilateral ceasefire," Amit Shah said.In 1971, Shah said, 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered and...

Shah talked about Nehru, Indira, but didn't...: Priyanka
Priyanka asked whether it is not responsibility of the PM, the Home Minister, the Defence Minister, and the National Security Advisor to ensure people's security.

BJP vs BJP over Kerala nuns' arrest in Chhattisgarh
BJP vs BJP over Kerala nuns' arrest in Chhattisgarh

The Kerala BJP has contradicted the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's justification of the arrest of two Keralite Catholic nuns, stating they were not involved in human trafficking or forced conversion attempts and promising to help them.

