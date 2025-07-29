HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Markets fall over trade deal uncertainty,

Tue, 29 July 2025
10:16
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty fell in early trade on Tuesday, extending their downward journey to the fourth day running, amid uncertainty related to the India-US trade deal and persistent foreign fund outflows. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 270.77 points to 80,620.25 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 71.25 points to 24,609.65. From the Sensex firms, Eternal, Infosys, Bharat Electronics, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints were among the biggest laggards. However, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel and Trent were among the gainers. 

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 6,082.47 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Why Karisma Kapoor's ex-MIL wanted AGM postponed

18 Kanwariyas killed in bus-truck collision in Jharkhand

A collision between a bus carrying Kanwariyas and a truck loaded with gas cylinders in Jharkhand's Deoghar district resulted in the death of five pilgrims and injuries to 23 others.

4 killed in shooting at New York skyscraper, shooter dead

The shooter, identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamura from Las Vegas, has also died from what police said was a self-inflicted injury, New York police said.

SEE! Who Said What In LS Debate On Operation Sindoor

Here's a quick look at who spoke in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Operation Sindoor debate.

Op Sindoor debate: Tharoor, Tewari missing from Cong list

Sources said the party has picked up some other leaders who will represent it during the 16-hour debate.

