Maharashtra reports six fresh Covid cases

Tue, 29 July 2025
20:49
File image
File image
Maharashtra recorded six COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 2,726 since January, the state public health department said. 

It stated that 43 patients, including 42 with comorbidities and one with another disease, have succumbed to the infection so far this year. 

Of the six infections, two are reported in Mumbai and one each in municipal areas of Thane, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. 

Mumbai's tally of cases stands at 1,091, including 551 infections reported in June and 99 in July. 

The health department conducted 41,872 COVID-19 tests across Maharashtra so far this year. 

The number of recoveries is 2,650. -- PTI

