LIVE! Avenged April 22 in just 22 minutes: Modi in LS

"The army was given a free hand to act. And it was also said that the army should decide when, where, how and in what manner. All these things were clearly said in that meeting."





"We are proud that terrorists were punished, and it was such a punishment that the terrorist masterminds have sleepless nights even to this day."





PM Modi added: "Right after Pahalgam terrorist attack, Pakistan forces had this idea that India would indeed take a major action. They started making nuclear threats.





"On the intervening night of May 6-7, India took action just as decided. Pakistan could not do anything. Our armed forces avenged 22nd April within 22 minutes with precision attacks."

"I was abroad on 22nd April. I returned immediately. And immediately after coming back, I called a meeting and we gave clear instructions that a befitting reply has to be given to terrorism and this is our national resolve," PM Narendra Modi tells the Lok Sabha.