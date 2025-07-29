HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

LIVE! Avenged April 22 in just 22 minutes: Modi in LS

Tue, 29 July 2025
Share:
18:38
image
"I was abroad on 22nd April. I returned immediately. And immediately after coming back, I called a meeting and we gave clear instructions that a befitting reply has to be given to terrorism and this is our national resolve," PM Narendra Modi tells the Lok Sabha. 

"The army was given a free hand to act. And it was also said that the army should decide when, where, how and in what manner. All these things were clearly said in that meeting." 

"We are proud that terrorists were punished, and it was such a punishment that the terrorist masterminds have sleepless nights even to this day." 

PM Modi added: "Right after Pahalgam terrorist attack, Pakistan forces had this idea that India would indeed take a major action. They started making nuclear threats. 

"On the intervening night of May 6-7, India took action just as decided. Pakistan could not do anything. Our armed forces avenged 22nd April within 22 minutes with precision attacks."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sindoor se leke Sindhu tak we took action: Modi
LIVE! Sindoor se leke Sindhu tak we took action: Modi

BJP vs BJP over Kerala nuns' arrest in Chhattisgarh
BJP vs BJP over Kerala nuns' arrest in Chhattisgarh

The Kerala BJP has contradicted the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's justification of the arrest of two Keralite Catholic nuns, stating they were not involved in human trafficking or forced conversion attempts and promising to help them.

Nehru didn't take back PoK, abandoned Assam: Shah in LS
Nehru didn't take back PoK, abandoned Assam: Shah in LS

"In 1948, Indian armed forces were in a decisive position to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir but then PM Jawaharlal Nehru declared unilateral ceasefire," Amit Shah said.In 1971, Shah said, 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered and...

Nadda apologises to Kharge in LS for 'mental balance' jibe
Nadda apologises to Kharge in LS for 'mental balance' jibe

The Rajya Sabha witnessed heated exchanges between the Opposition and treasury benches after Leader of the House J P Nadda made some objectionable remarks against Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge that he later withdrew and...

'Go outside': Why Gambhir Got Angry On Oval Curator
'Go outside': Why Gambhir Got Angry On Oval Curator

The altercation between head coach Gautam Gambhir and Oval's chief curator Lee Fortis happened after the visitors were asked to stand "2.5 metres from the wicket."

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD