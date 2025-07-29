IT employee hacked to death in suspected honour killing

11:41





He was murdered near a Siddha facility here on Sunday by the accused youth, police said. The suspect, S Surjith, was arrested on July 28 and remanded. According to a police officer, both the parents of the accused are sub-inspectors.





A case has been registered against the SI couple and their son Surjith under various sections of BNS and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, police said. Police investigation revealed that on July 27, the victim Kavin had gone to KTC Nagar to consult the woman, a Siddha consultant, about his grandfather's health condition.





He was accosted by the woman's brother Surjith who invited him home for a discussion. Trusting him, Kavin went along with him. But enroute, Surjith abruptly stopped his two-wheeler, pulled out a sickle and indiscriminately attacked Kavin, police said. Though Kavin attempted to flee, Surjith overtook him and hacked him to death, police said. PTI

