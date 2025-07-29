HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Indian-origin pilot held in US over sex crimes against child

Tue, 29 July 2025
Share:
21:47
File image
File image
An Indian-origin pilot was arrested on charges of sex crimes against a child, shortly after his flight landed at San Francisco International Airport, US authorities said. 

Rustom Bhagwagar, 34, a Delta airline pilot, was arrested on the evening of July 26, the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff Investigation Division said in a statement on Monday.

At about 9:35 PM on Saturday, authorities, with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations, boarded the plane to arrest him, it said.

The County Office said it had been investigating since April 2025 after receiving a report of sex crimes against a child, and an arrest warrant was later secured for Bhagwagar.

Bhagwagar, of Florida, was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on five counts of oral copulation with a child under 10 years of age. 

He is being held in lieu of $5 million bail, the statement said.

A report in KTVU.com said that passengers reported seeing multiple federal agents push into the cockpit Saturday and arrest Bhagwagar shortly after the plane landed in San Francisco. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Indian-origin pilot held in US over sex crimes against child
LIVE! Indian-origin pilot held in US over sex crimes against child

No country asked India to stop Op Sindoor, Modi tells LS
No country asked India to stop Op Sindoor, Modi tells LS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended India's actions against terrorism, stating no country stopped India and criticizing the Congress party for not supporting the armed forces. He highlighted the success of Operation Sindoor and warned...

Nehru didn't take back PoK, abandoned Assam: Shah in LS
Nehru didn't take back PoK, abandoned Assam: Shah in LS

"In 1948, Indian armed forces were in a decisive position to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir but then PM Jawaharlal Nehru declared unilateral ceasefire," Amit Shah said.In 1971, Shah said, 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered and...

'Go outside': Why Gambhir Got Angry On Oval Curator
'Go outside': Why Gambhir Got Angry On Oval Curator

The altercation between head coach Gautam Gambhir and Oval's chief curator Lee Fortis happened after the visitors were asked to stand "2.5 metres from the wicket."

Chh'garh plans tougher anti-conversion law post nuns' arrest
Chh'garh plans tougher anti-conversion law post nuns' arrest

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma announced plans for a new anti-conversion law following the arrest of two nuns from Kerala on charges related to religious conversion and human trafficking. The announcement comes amid...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD