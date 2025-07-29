Indian-origin pilot held in US over sex crimes against child

21:47

File image





Rustom Bhagwagar, 34, a Delta airline pilot, was arrested on the evening of July 26, the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff Investigation Division said in a statement on Monday.





At about 9:35 PM on Saturday, authorities, with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations, boarded the plane to arrest him, it said.





The County Office said it had been investigating since April 2025 after receiving a report of sex crimes against a child, and an arrest warrant was later secured for Bhagwagar.





Bhagwagar, of Florida, was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on five counts of oral copulation with a child under 10 years of age.





He is being held in lieu of $5 million bail, the statement said.





A report in KTVU.com said that passengers reported seeing multiple federal agents push into the cockpit Saturday and arrest Bhagwagar shortly after the plane landed in San Francisco. -- PTI

