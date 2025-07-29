HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Indian diplomat visits Syria

Tue, 29 July 2025
23:04
image
An Indian diplomat has held meetings with Syrian ministers in Damascus in what appears to be India's first formal outreach to Syria's transitional government led by former Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham leader Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Suresh Kumar, director of the West Asia and North Africa division in the external affairs ministry, held meetings with Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani  and Health Minister Musab Al-Ali, Syrian news agency SANA reported. 

There is no official word yet on Kumar's visit to Syria.

Health Minister Musab Al-Ali held discussion with the Indian delegation headed by Kumar that focused on ways to enhance health cooperation, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector, the report said.

Syria's Foreign Minister Al-Shaibani and the Indian delegation led by Kumar discussed "issues of mutual concern and ways of enhancing relations between the two countries in the interests of both peoples," the report said. -- PTI

