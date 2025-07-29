HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India-born Shailesh Jejurikar to be next CEO of P&G

Tue, 29 July 2025
American FMCG major Procter & Gamble Company has named India-born Shailesh Jejurikar as its next Chief Executive Officer, who will lead the consumer goods multinational from January 1, 2026. 

Jejurikar (58), who joined Procter & Gamble (P&G) as an assistant brand manager in 1989, will replace Jon Moeller as part of a top leadership transition, according to a statement from the Cincinnati, Ohio-based company.

He is serving as Chief Operating Officer of P&G for over last six years and is also a board member of vertical transportation systems maker Otis Elevator Co. "Shailesh Jejurikar...will succeed Jon Moeller as Procter & Gamble's President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026. The Board has also nominated Jejurikar to stand for election as a Director at the annual shareholder meeting in October 2025," a statement from P&G said. 

He helped build several of P&G's core businesses, including global Fabric Care and Home Care in regions including North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. He has also helped lead the development of the company's renewed strategies and operational results in the Supply Chain, Information Technology and Global Business Services. P&G is a leading FMCG company in India market also, operating with brands including, Ariel, Tide, Whisper, Olay, Gillette, Ambipur, Pampers, Pantene, Oral-B, Head & Shoulders and Vicks. 

Jejurikar, an alumnus of IIM Lucknow, is the latest to join an elite league of India-born C-suite executives at global giants. 

Earlier this month, Moradabad-born Sabih Khan was elevated to the position of chief operating officer of iPhone maker Apple. -- PTI

