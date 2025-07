18:28





When I speak of this Parliament session being a Vijayotsav, it is of destroying the headquarters of terror, he adds.





I had said that we will teach the terrorists and their masters a befitting lesson which will be beyond their imagination, Modi says, and "I am indebted to the people of the country for showing trust in me during Operation Sindoor."

I stand here to make a case for India, and to show mirror to those who do not understand this, PM Modi says in Lok Sabha.