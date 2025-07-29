HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Hurriyat an outfit of terrorists, won't talk to them: Shah in LS

Tue, 29 July 2025
Share:
17:53
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday described separatist amalgam Hurriyat Conference as an "outfit of terrorist organisations" and made it clear that the Modi government will never engage with it for any dialogue.

Participating in a special discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, Shah also said that there was a time when leaders of the Hurriyat Conference got VIP treatment and the government used to have dialogue with it. 

"There used to be a red carpet for the Hurriyat. Representatives of the Manmohan Singh government used to have talks with them. We banned all the constituents of the Hurriyat and everyone is now behind bars. We do not want to talk to Hurriyat. "I wish to reiterate the Narendra Modi government's policy -- Hurriyat is an outfit of terror organisations. We will not speak to them. We will speak to the youth of the valley," he said. The Hurriyat, formed in 1993, is an amalgam of several Jammu and Kashmir-based separatist organisations. It has been considered as a pro-Pakistan group for its views, activities and political statements over the years.

Talking about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said from 2004 to 2014, there were 7,217 terrorist incidents in Kashmir and from 2014 to 2025, these incidents have come down by 70 per cent to 2,150. "From 2004 to 2014, 1,770 civilians died. This reduced by 80 per cent to 357 from 2014 to 2025. From 2004 to 2014, the number of deaths of security personnel was 1,060. 

This decreased to 542 in our time. And there was a 123 per cent increase in the deaths of terrorists," he said. The home minister said between 2005 and 2011, there were 27 terrorist attacks but what did the Congress government do, they just sent dossiers to Pakistan.

"Terrorists are now sent from Pakistan to Jammu and Kashmir as there are no local terrorists in Kashmir. Scrapping of Article 370 has destroyed terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir," he said. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Oppn stood like a rock by govt during Op Sindoor: Rahul
LIVE! Oppn stood like a rock by govt during Op Sindoor: Rahul

BJP vs BJP over Kerala nuns' arrest in Chhattisgarh
BJP vs BJP over Kerala nuns' arrest in Chhattisgarh

The Kerala BJP has contradicted the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's justification of the arrest of two Keralite Catholic nuns, stating they were not involved in human trafficking or forced conversion attempts and promising to help them.

Nehru didn't take back PoK, abandoned Assam: Shah in LS
Nehru didn't take back PoK, abandoned Assam: Shah in LS

"In 1948, Indian armed forces were in a decisive position to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir but then PM Jawaharlal Nehru declared unilateral ceasefire," Amit Shah said.In 1971, Shah said, 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered and...

Nadda apologises to Kharge in LS for 'mental balance' jibe
Nadda apologises to Kharge in LS for 'mental balance' jibe

The Rajya Sabha witnessed heated exchanges between the Opposition and treasury benches after Leader of the House J P Nadda made some objectionable remarks against Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge that he later withdrew and...

Gambhir, Oval curator in verbal showdown
Gambhir, Oval curator in verbal showdown

The Oval will host the fifth and final Test between India and England from Thursday, and the Indian team has hit the ground running two days after staging a remarkable comeback to draw the fourth match in Manchester.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD