How Karisma Kapoor's ex-MIL is fighting to preserve legacy

10:07

Rani Kapur





Her message carried the weight of grief, longing, and a steadfast resolve to protect the legacy she helped build alongside her late husband. "I still don't know what happened to my son," she said, her voice heavy with sorrow. "I'm old now. I need closure before I go," Rani Kapur said in video interview with ANI.





Though frail with age, Rani Kapur's memories remain vivid and purposeful. "I remember the early days of Sona--built with care, sacrifice, and love," she shared, underscoring her enduring emotional connection to the company's roots. She spoke with clarity and conviction about her role in shaping the business, standing alongside her husband as they laid its foundation.





Her statement follows Sona Comstar's official stance that Rani Kapur has not held any direct or indirect involvement in the company since 2019. Yet her words suggest otherwise--a quiet but determined challenge to that narrative, and a call to preserve her family's vision and legacy.





"I am here to remind the world that our family's legacy must not be lost. It must be passed on, as my husband always wanted it to be." Citing her declining health, Kapur stated that she would not make further public comments. "Given my health and my age, I will not be making any further comments. My legal team will address everything necessary." Her tone, dignified yet resolute, signaled that the next steps would be handled formally and decisively.





The controversy took another turn when Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar) issued a detailed response to Rani Kapur's claims. The company called her allegations "baseless" and "legally untenable," asserting in a statement to the BSE that she has no standing in its affairs. Prior to her public statement, Rani Kapur had addressed a letter to the board alleging that she was coerced into signing documents behind locked doors shortly after her son's death, which she described as "highly suspicious." She also claimed she had been denied access to her accounts and left dependent on a few individuals for basic survival. According to her, no one had been authorized to represent the Kapur family on the company's board. She had called for the postponement of the Annual General Meeting, which ultimately proceeded as scheduled.





Sona BLW Precision Forgings has issued a fresh statement on July 28 amid a tussle over family representation on the board, clarifying that Rani Kapur, mother of late Sunjay Kapur, has 'no locus standi' on any matter related to the company, denying any assertion of the firm being a family-run business as 'factually incorrect and misleading'.





The company said that Rani Kapur who wrote to the company through her legal representative stating seeking deferral of the board meeting on July 25, is neither a shareholder nor an official of the company, and her consent is not legally needed to run the business.





"Mrs. Rani Kapur has had no role, direct or indirect, in Sona Comstar since at least 2019. She is neither a shareholder, director, nor officer of the Company. As such, she has no locus standi on any matter related to the Company. Any insinuation that she was coerced into signing documents or that her consent is required for Company affairs is completely baseless and legally untenable," the statement said.





"The current board of 9 members include two executive directors -- both seasoned professionals with no affiliation to the Kapur family -- and six independent directors with exemplary reputations and distinguished careers. The promoter entity holds no executive roles and has no involvement in day-to-day management or strategic control of the Company," the statement read.

Rani Kapur--former Chairperson of Sona Comstar and mother of the late Sunjay Kapur has spoken publicly for the first time since her son's untimely death in London.