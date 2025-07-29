HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
HM gives proof of identity for killed Pahalgam terrorists

Tue, 29 July 2025
In Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "On 30th April, there was a meeting of the CCS, in which the security forces were given complete operational freedom. Operation Sindoor was launched on 7th May and carried out between 1:04 am and 1:24 am. In this operation, nine terror sites in Pakistan were destroyed. No Pakistani civilians were killed in this attack. Our security forces neutralised more than 100 terrorists during Operation Sindoor. 

"Following Operation Sindoor, our DGMO informed the Pak DGMO that India has attacked terror infrastructure on their land as per our right of self-defence. It cannot be like how it happened during Manmohan Singh's government, that terrorists come and kill us and we sit quietly.We killed terrorists who bled India under the Congress govt.

"Yesterday, former Home Minister Chidambaram raised a question about the proof of the terrorists coming from Pakistan. Whom does he want to save? What will he gain by defending Pakistan? 

"We have the proof that these three were Pakistanis. We have voter ID numbers of the two of them. The chocolates recovered from them are made in Pakistan. The former Home Minister of this country is giving a clean chit to Pakistan. If they were not Pakistanis, then Chidambaram is also raising the question as to why Pakistan was attacked... 130 crore people are watching their conspiracy to save Pakistan."

HM gives proof of identity for killed Pahalgam terrorists

'All 3 Pahalgam attackers killed': HM gives Op Mahadev details

To be sure about the identity of the terrorists, those detained by security forces for helping the terrorists were brought in and confirmed that the three were involved in the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Shah told the House.

'Pilots Fought Till The End'

'This was textbook emergency response under stress.'

