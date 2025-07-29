Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR; waterlogging, traffic jams hit commuters

09:41

Heavy rains lashed several parts of the national capital on Tuesday morning, disrupting traffic and leading to waterlogging in many areas.

Areas such as ITO, Dhaula Kuan, Naraina, Patel Nagar, Vijay Chowk, Jangpura and Rohini received heavy rain.

The heavy downpour in the morning rush hour led to traffic disruptions in many areas.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded 8 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius, 0.5 notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has forecast a cloudy sky with moderate rain, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 30 degrees Celsius. -- PTI