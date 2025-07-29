'Had written to PM on Sindoor discussion, letters dumped'

16:08





"Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and I had written to the Prime Minister and demanded a special session (of Parliament), but there was no response to the letter. Our letters are dumped in waste box. They don't even read it. If you have such arrogance, then one day, people who would tear down your arrogance would come. This is not good. You do not have the time to write a sentence or two. Logon ke galey padne ki fursat hai. We attended the meeting (all-party), but you went to Bihar for election campaigning. Is that your patriotism? He should have been in the House today and heard us. If you do not have the capability to hear, you are not capable of holding that post."

Discussion on Operation Sindoor: Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge says, "Along with the entire country and this House, I condemn the barbaric attack (in Pahalgam) and the continuous support to terrorists by Pakistan. We had condemned Pakistan earlier too, we will condemn them today as well and if this continues tomorrow, we will continue to condemn them. But here, we condemn them and you attend their feast and hug them.