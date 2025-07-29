HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Gogoi's Parl speech proves he acts on behalf of Pakistan'

Tue, 29 July 2025
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday claimed that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's speech in Parliament "proved beyond doubt that he acts on behalf of Pakistan". Sarma alleged that with Gogoi's wife and both kids having foreign citizenship, he can leave India any time.

"Speech delivered by our MP from Jorhat in Parliament yesterday proved beyond doubt that he acts on behalf of Pakistan. His secret trip and close ties with the Pakistani establishment speak volumes," the CM posted on X. 

"He is a disgrace to Assam and a betrayal of our pride as proud (sic) Indians," he added. Gogoi, during a debate on Operation Sindoor in Parliament on Monday, had criticised Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for allegedly failing to answer basic questions about the April 22 Pahalgam attack. 

He had also questioned the government's alleged silence over internal security lapses and the origin of the Pahalgam attack that claimed the lives of 26 people. The CM has been attacking Gogoi for months, alleging that his wife Elizabeth Colburn has a connection with Pakistan's spy agency ISI. PTI

