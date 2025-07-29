Eminent economist Lord Meghnad Desai is dead

22:52





The first Asia-born, first generation immigrant to become a member of the United Kingdom's House of Lords, he was an influential leader of the Labour Party.





He taught at the London School of Economics for 40 years, where he was named Professor Emeritus. From 1984 to 1991, he was co-editor of the Journal of Applied Economics.





Lord Desai also penned books on a wide range of topics, including a biography of Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted his condolence message on X: 'Anguished by the passing away of Shri Meghnad Desai Ji, a distinguished thinker, writer and economist. He always remained connected to India and Indian culture. He also played a role in deepening India-UK ties. Will fondly recall our discussions, where he shared his valuable insights. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.'





Lord Meghnad Jagdishchandra Desai, the eminent economist of Indian origin and Professor Emeritus at the London School of Economics, is dead. He was 85.