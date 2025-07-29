Domestic tourist visits to J-K during Jan-June 2025 stood at over 95 lakh

00:21

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared the data in a written response on Monday to a query on whether the Centre is aware of the decline in tourist footfall and business losses in Jammu and Kashmir during the peak tourist season following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.





AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi also asked if any assessment was made by the government on its economic impact on local tourism-dependent stakeholders.





"No such assessment has been made by the ministry of tourism on economic impact on local tourism-dependent stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir," Shekhawat said.





In his response, he shared year-wise tabulated data for domestic tourist visits (DTVs) and foreign tourist visits (FTVs) from 2020 to 2025.





This data is provided by the state tourism department.





Based on the latest information received from the Jammu and Kashmir tourism department, the number of DTVs and FTVs stood at 95,92,664 and 19,570 respectively for the period January-June of 2025. -- PTI

