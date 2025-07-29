HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Domestic tourist visits to J-K during Jan-June 2025 stood at over 95 lakh

Tue, 29 July 2025
Share:
00:21
File image
File image
The figures for domestic tourist visits to Jammu and Kashmir during January-June this year stood at more than 95 lakh, according to data shared by the government. 

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared the data in a written response on Monday to a query on whether the Centre is aware of the decline in tourist footfall and business losses in Jammu and Kashmir during the peak tourist season following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. 

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi also asked if any assessment was made by the government on its economic impact on local tourism-dependent stakeholders. 

"No such assessment has been made by the ministry of tourism on economic impact on local tourism-dependent stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir," Shekhawat said. 

In his response, he shared year-wise tabulated data for domestic tourist visits (DTVs) and foreign tourist visits (FTVs) from 2020 to 2025. 

This data is provided by the state tourism department. 

Based on the latest information received from the Jammu and Kashmir tourism department, the number of DTVs and FTVs stood at 95,92,664 and 19,570 respectively for the period January-June of 2025. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Op Sindoor debate: Tharoor, Tewari missing from Cong list
LIVE! Op Sindoor debate: Tharoor, Tewari missing from Cong list

Trump didn't call PM during Op Sindoor: Jaishankar in LS
Trump didn't call PM during Op Sindoor: Jaishankar in LS

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses Parliament on Operation Sindoor, denying any US trade linkage and highlighting Pakistan's request for a ceasefire through the DGMO channel.

New India can go to any extent: Rajnath on Op Sindoor
New India can go to any extent: Rajnath on Op Sindoor

Decisive action has replaced dossiers and the new India can go to any extent to uproot terrorism, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday while stating that Operation Sindoor was on pause as the armed forces had achieved the...

Pahalgam attack mastermind killed in encounter
Pahalgam attack mastermind killed in encounter

The Indian Army's para commandos killed the alleged mastermind of the Pahalgam terror attack, along with two associates, in an encounter near Srinagar.

4th Test Takeaways: The Highs and Lows
4th Test Takeaways: The Highs and Lows

Led by Shubman Gill, a defiant India put on a mentally strong and technically disciplined response to keep the series alive with England 2-1 up. While there were plenty of positives to take forward, a few concerns continue to linger as...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD