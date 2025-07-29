Court upholds Medha Patkar's conviction

16:48





The Court said that Patkar failed to demonstrate any defects in the procedure which was followed or any error in the law which resulted in the miscarriage of justice.On the order of sentence passed by the trial court, the Court said that the same did not require any interference in the High Court's revisional jurisdiction. However, the Court modified the condition of probation imposed by the trial court requiring Patkar to appear before the trial court once in every three months.

