Court upholds Medha Patkar's conviction

Tue, 29 July 2025
LG defamation case: Delhi HC upholds Medha Patkar's conviction in the criminal defamation case lodged against her by Vinai Kumar Saxena in 2001. Saxena is the LG of Delhi at present.

The Court said that Patkar failed to demonstrate any defects in the procedure which was followed or any error in the law which resulted in the miscarriage of justice.On the order of sentence passed by the trial court, the Court said that the same did not require any interference in the High Court's revisional jurisdiction. However, the Court modified the condition of probation imposed by the trial court requiring Patkar to appear before the trial court once in every three months.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pakistan is result of Congress blunder: Shah in LS
LIVE! Pakistan is result of Congress blunder: Shah in LS

'Pak voter IDs, guns, chocolates': Shah rebuts Chidambaram
'Pak voter IDs, guns, chocolates': Shah rebuts Chidambaram

The empty cartridges found at Pahalgam and those after test firing by the recovered guns were matched by the forensic lab, Shah said. The ballistic report is with him, he added.

Nehru didn't take back PoK, abandoned Assam: Shah in LS
Nehru didn't take back PoK, abandoned Assam: Shah in LS

"In 1948, Indian armed forces were in a decisive position to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir but then PM Jawaharlal Nehru declared unilateral ceasefire," Amit Shah said.In 1971, Shah said, 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered and...

Shah talked about Nehru, Indira, but didn't...: Priyanka
Shah talked about Nehru, Indira, but didn't...: Priyanka

Priyanka asked whether it is not responsibility of the PM, the Home Minister, the Defence Minister, and the National Security Advisor to ensure people's security.

BJP vs BJP over Kerala nuns' arrest in Chhattisgarh
BJP vs BJP over Kerala nuns' arrest in Chhattisgarh

The Kerala BJP has contradicted the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's justification of the arrest of two Keralite Catholic nuns, stating they were not involved in human trafficking or forced conversion attempts and promising to help them.

