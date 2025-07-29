Congress-led UDF from Kerala meets nuns jailed in Durg

16:14





The UDF delegation included Lok Sabha MPs Benny Behanan of the Congress, N K Premachandran of the RSP and K Francis George of Kerala Congress-Joseph and Roji M John, a Congress MLA besides some other Kerala Congress leaders. Talking to reporters outside the jail premises, Premchandran claimed that the nuns were innocent.





"We were allotted time to meet the nuns at 12.30, but not allowed (to go in) as a BJP delegation from Kerala also arrived. After the BJP delegation met them, we were allowed to meet. We staged a protest outside the jail," Premchandran said. The UDF delegation was allowed to go into the jail after 2 pm when former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel intervened, he said.





Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel says, "We wrote a letter to the CM and also raised this issue in the Lok Sabha, and we all gave statements against it. A delegation of MPs and MLAs from Kerala had come to meet them, but they were told to come tomorrow because a BJP delegation is in Raipur, so they were not allowed to meet. I told the DG that they should be allowed to meet; otherwise, we will stage a sit-in here... now their meeting has happened." -- PTI

A delegation of leaders of the Congress-led UDF alliance in Kerala on Tuesday visited the Durg central jail in Chhattisgarh, and met two Catholic nuns arrested for alleged human trafficking and forced religious conversion. Nuns Preethi Merry and Vandana Francis along with Sukaman Mandavi were arrested at Durg railway station on July 25 following a complaint by a local Bajrang Dal functionary who accused them of forcibly converting three girls from Narayanpur and trafficking them.