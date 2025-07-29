HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Cong did not go to Pak and eat biryani, remember who did'

Tue, 29 July 2025
11:43
On Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address the Lok Sabha today, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury says, "Let him speak. We are waiting to see what he will say and how he will twist the topic. He will tell lies, as he is accustomed to doing. What will they say? 

"They will thrash Congress, or will they ever tell about their weaknesses and shortcomings?

"If we ask any questions, we become traitors. Kiren Rijiju explains to us that we should not strengthen Pakistan with our words. They hugged them, went there (Pakistan), gifted their mother a shawl, ate cake and biryani and whatnot. It is not us who went. You should remember who did."

TOP STORIES

There had been intense speculation whether Tewari and Shashi Tharoor, both part of the diplomatic delegations that had been sent abroad to convey India's stand, would speak in the Lower House or not during the ongoing debate on the...

Earlier, the office of Indian Grand Mufti Kanthapuram AP Abubakker Musliyar had claimed that "the death sentence of Nimisha Priya, which was previously suspended, has been overturned. A high-level meeting held in Sanaa decided to...

An IT employee from a Scheduled Caste was murdered in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, allegedly due to an inter-caste relationship. Police have arrested a suspect and are investigating the involvement of his parents, who are police officers.

The Chinese see no need to fight directly. They have an able and willing proxy in Pakistan, points out Shekhar Gupta.

