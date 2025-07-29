China hasn't intruded an inch into India since '62: Rijiju

16:40

Rijiju said this while intervening during the debate on Operation Sindoor to counter Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav's claim on Chinese encroachments in Arunachal Pradesh. "It is important to correct the record. Since 1962, China has not intruded even an inch into our territory nor occupied any additional land. This fact must be made clear," Rijiju said.





When Akhilesh Yadav said that China has entered and occupied areas in the state I come from, I felt it was necessary to clarify. The area China currently holds in Arunachal was already under its control either before or during the 1962 war," he said. PTI

