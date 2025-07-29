HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Centre's nod for 2280 km roads in border areas of Rajasthan, Punjab

Tue, 29 July 2025
File image
The government approved the construction of 2280 km of roads in border areas of Rajasthan and Punjab in October 2024, Lok Sabha was informed Tuesday. 

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai was replying to a query from Lok Sabha MP Rahul Kaswan about the total length of all-weather border patrol roads constructed along the Rajasthan border compared to those along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab and the India-Bangladesh border as of May 2025. 

The minister said that emphasising on the development of infrastructure in border areas, the government has approved the construction of 2280 km of roads in the border areas of Rajasthan and Punjab in October 2024. 

Kaswan had also sought to know if the average time required for troop mobilisation along the Rajasthan border is higher due to inadequate road conditions, shifting sand dunes and absence of forward operating bases within short distances, in contrast to faster mobilisation corridors seen in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir among other queries. -- PTI

