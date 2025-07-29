AI Firms: Govt Working On Voluntary Code Of Conduct

10:19





"Risks and risk-based assessment are something that has become the cornerstone in the way the European Union regulates AI, and that is something we are also working on as well," S Krishnan, the secretary for the ministry of electronics and information technology, said.





Furthermore, the government is also in favour of a model where the revenue is shared between companies developing AI and large language models (LLMs) and the companies or individuals that create the content used for training such AI models, Krishnan said.





Embracing innovation in AI is crucial in India, not only for applying it to governance and enhancing the quality of governance, but also as an opportunity to "leapfrog into the next generation' and ensure a broad impact across the country," he said.





The Global AI Summit, scheduled for February 2026 in New Delhi, will discuss the impact of the technology, Krishan said.





-- Aashish Aryan, Business Standard

The government is developing a voluntary code of conduct for companies utilising artificial intelligence (AI), along with procurement guidelines on the responsible use of AI in the public sector, a senior government official announced.