HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Afghan man seriously injured in attack by 3 men in Nagpur

Tue, 29 July 2025
Share:
08:51
image
A man from Afghanistan, who used to sell blankets on streets in Nagpur city, was critically injured after three persons allegedly attacked him following an argument, with one of them calling him a "terrorist", police said.

The incident took place in Yadav Nagar under Yashodhara Nagar police station limits on Sunday night, the police said on Monday.

Three men -- Ajay Chavan and his friends Rishi and Mayank -- allegedly assaulted Faheem Khan alias Mamtoor Margak with a cement block after a heated argument over some issue, officials from the Yashodhara Nagar police station said.

Chavan allegedly called the Afghan national a "terrorist" during the fight, they said.

Margak, who had past money dealings with Chavan, was hit on the head and is now in critical condition, the officials said.

Police have registered a case and were searching for the three accused, they said.

Further investigation was underway. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 4 killed in shooting at New York City office building
LIVE! 4 killed in shooting at New York City office building

SEE! Who Said What In LS Debate On Operation Sindoor
SEE! Who Said What In LS Debate On Operation Sindoor

Here's a quick look at who spoke in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Operation Sindoor debate.

Op Sindoor debate: Tharoor, Tewari missing from Cong list
Op Sindoor debate: Tharoor, Tewari missing from Cong list

Sources said the party has picked up some other leaders who will represent it during the 16-hour debate.

I averted 6 wars: Trump repeats India-Pak conflict claim
I averted 6 wars: Trump repeats India-Pak conflict claim

Donald Trump claimed that his intervention prevented a war between India and Pakistan, citing trade negotiations as leverage. India has refuted claims of US mediation in past conflicts.

4th Test Takeaways: The Highs and Lows
4th Test Takeaways: The Highs and Lows

Led by Shubman Gill, a defiant India put on a mentally strong and technically disciplined response to keep the series alive with England 2-1 up. While there were plenty of positives to take forward, a few concerns continue to linger as...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD