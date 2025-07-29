HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Aamir Khan launches 'Sitaare Zameen Par' on YouTube movies on demand

Tue, 29 July 2025
Share:
18:55
image
Superstar Aamir Khan on Tuesday announced that his latest release Sitaare Zameen Par will be available on YouTube Movies on demand, after its theatrical run. 

Starting August 1, the film will stream exclusively on YouTube in India at Rs 100, and in 38 international markets, including US, Canada, UK, Australia, Germany, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Spain, among others, with pricing localised for each market, according to a press release. 

Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par was released in theatres across the country in June, earning over Rs 250 crore and receiving praise for its heartwarming story as well as performances. 

"For the past 15 years I have been struggling with the challenge of how to reach audiences who do not have geographical access to theatres, or those who are unable to make it to theatres for various reasons."  

"Finally the time for the perfect storm has come. With our government bringing in UPI and India becoming no 1 in the world in electronic payments, with internet penetration in India having grown dramatically and growing everyday, and with YouTube being on most devices, we can finally reach vast sections of people in India, and a significant part of the world," Aamir said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sindoor se leke Sindhu tak we took action: Modi
LIVE! Sindoor se leke Sindhu tak we took action: Modi

BJP vs BJP over Kerala nuns' arrest in Chhattisgarh
BJP vs BJP over Kerala nuns' arrest in Chhattisgarh

The Kerala BJP has contradicted the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's justification of the arrest of two Keralite Catholic nuns, stating they were not involved in human trafficking or forced conversion attempts and promising to help them.

Nehru didn't take back PoK, abandoned Assam: Shah in LS
Nehru didn't take back PoK, abandoned Assam: Shah in LS

"In 1948, Indian armed forces were in a decisive position to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir but then PM Jawaharlal Nehru declared unilateral ceasefire," Amit Shah said.In 1971, Shah said, 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered and...

Nadda apologises to Kharge in LS for 'mental balance' jibe
Nadda apologises to Kharge in LS for 'mental balance' jibe

The Rajya Sabha witnessed heated exchanges between the Opposition and treasury benches after Leader of the House J P Nadda made some objectionable remarks against Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge that he later withdrew and...

'Go outside': Why Gambhir Got Angry On Oval Curator
'Go outside': Why Gambhir Got Angry On Oval Curator

The altercation between head coach Gautam Gambhir and Oval's chief curator Lee Fortis happened after the visitors were asked to stand "2.5 metres from the wicket."

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD