Aamir Khan launches 'Sitaare Zameen Par' on YouTube movies on demand

18:55





Starting August 1, the film will stream exclusively on YouTube in India at Rs 100, and in 38 international markets, including US, Canada, UK, Australia, Germany, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Spain, among others, with pricing localised for each market, according to a press release.





Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par was released in theatres across the country in June, earning over Rs 250 crore and receiving praise for its heartwarming story as well as performances.





"For the past 15 years I have been struggling with the challenge of how to reach audiences who do not have geographical access to theatres, or those who are unable to make it to theatres for various reasons."





"Finally the time for the perfect storm has come. With our government bringing in UPI and India becoming no 1 in the world in electronic payments, with internet penetration in India having grown dramatically and growing everyday, and with YouTube being on most devices, we can finally reach vast sections of people in India, and a significant part of the world," Aamir said. -- PTI

Superstar Aamir Khan on Tuesday announced that his latest releasewill be available on YouTube Movies on demand, after its theatrical run.