HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

5 Kanwariyas killed in road accident in Jharkhand, many critically injured

Tue, 29 July 2025
Share:
08:44
image
At least five Kanwariyas were killed and several injured in a road accident in Jharkhand's Deoghar on Tuesday, a police officer said.

The incident took place when a bus carrying Kanwariyas collided with a vehicle transporting gas cylinders near Jamuniya forest under Mohanpur police station limits around 4.30 am, the officer added.

"At least five persons were killed and many injured when a 32-seater bus carrying Kanwariyas collided with a truck transporting gas cylinders near Jamuniya forest in Mohanpur police station in Deoghar," Inspector General (Dumka Zone) Shailendra Kumar Sinha told PTI.

Casualties may increase as the condition of many of the injured are serious, an officer said.

He said the district administration has been alerted and the injured were being rushed to nearby hospitals and primary health centres.

Traffic deputy SP Laxman Prasad, however, said at least nine people have lost their lives in the accident and the injured are being sent to hospitals. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 4 killed in shooting at New York City office building
LIVE! 4 killed in shooting at New York City office building

SEE! Who Said What In LS Debate On Operation Sindoor
SEE! Who Said What In LS Debate On Operation Sindoor

Here's a quick look at who spoke in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Operation Sindoor debate.

Op Sindoor debate: Tharoor, Tewari missing from Cong list
Op Sindoor debate: Tharoor, Tewari missing from Cong list

Sources said the party has picked up some other leaders who will represent it during the 16-hour debate.

I averted 6 wars: Trump repeats India-Pak conflict claim
I averted 6 wars: Trump repeats India-Pak conflict claim

Donald Trump claimed that his intervention prevented a war between India and Pakistan, citing trade negotiations as leverage. India has refuted claims of US mediation in past conflicts.

4th Test Takeaways: The Highs and Lows
4th Test Takeaways: The Highs and Lows

Led by Shubman Gill, a defiant India put on a mentally strong and technically disciplined response to keep the series alive with England 2-1 up. While there were plenty of positives to take forward, a few concerns continue to linger as...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD