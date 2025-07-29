5 Indians on Global Student Prize 2025 top 50 shortlist

12:52





The Chegg.org Global Student Prize 2025 is open to all students who are at least 16 years old and enrolled in an academic institution or training and skills programme.





Part-time students and those enrolled in online courses are also eligible.





The Indian students shortlisted are Adarsh Kumar and Mannat Samra, students at Jayshree Periwal International School in Jaipur, Dhiraj Gatmane from Secondary and Higher Secondary Kasampura in Maharashtra, Jahaan Arora from The International School Bangalore and Shivansh Gupta at Heritage International Xperiential School in the Delhi NCR region. -- PTI





Five students from India are among the 50 finalists shortlisted for a prestigious USD 100,000 award for making a real impact on learning and society at large.