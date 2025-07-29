4 killed in shooting at New York City office building

08:36

IMAGE: Police officers work near the scene of a reported shooter situation in the Manhattan borough of New York City, US, July 28, 2025. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

At least four people, including a New York City police officer, were reportedly killed in a shooting in New York's central Manhattan on Monday (local time).





The NYPD Commissioner on X said that the lone shooter 'has been neutralised'.





According to local media reports, the suspect was identified as Shane Tamura, of Nevada and he fatally shot himself.





According to CNN, the suspected gunman had a concealed carry license for a handgun. He also had an expired private investigator license.





The New York Post, citing unnamed police sources, reported that a gunman wearing a bullet-resistant vest and carrying an AR-style rifle had opened fire inside the Park Avenue skyscraper, in a crowded part of Midtown Manhattan, just blocks from Grand Central Station, Rockefeller Centre and the Museum of Modern Art.





The suspected shooter first exchanged fire with an NYPD officer in the lobby of 345 Park Avenue at around 6:40 pm. He then went up to the 33rd floor, before barricading himself inside the office tower, possibly on the 32nd floor of the building, provoking a lockdown in the area.