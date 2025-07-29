3 terrorists killed in Op Mahadev involved in Pahalgam: HM

12:23





Three terrorists were killed in a fierce gun battle with security forces in the forests of Harwan near Dachigam in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.





Security forces had launched a massive operation to track down the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack that left 26 people dead, and intelligence inputs over the past month had suggested that the terrorists might have moved towards the Dachigam area, which is around 20 km from Srinagar's city centre.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "In a joint Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army, CRPF and J&K Police have neutralised three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack. Security forces were instructed not to allow terrorists responsible for Pahalgam attack leave the country."