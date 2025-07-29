3 dead, woman missing in heavy rains in HP's Mandi

11:25

Speaking to ANI, District Commissioner (DC) Apoorv Devgan said, "The stretch of jail road has been affected by heavy rain. 3 people have died in the area near Jail Road. One woman is missing. The search operation by the police, NDRF and Home Guard teams is underway. The roads are also being cleared. Many vehicles have been piled up near the hospital. Casualties have been reported, along with that, many houses have been damaged."





He added, "We have set up a relief camp in Vipasha Sadan. Officials from the electricity, PWD, Jal Shakti, and other departments are working together to provide relief."





A flood was observed in various parts of Mandi following heavy rainfall in the city. The local police, NDRF, and Home Guards team were deployed for relief and rescue work. Continuous heavy rainfall since late night yesterday has disrupted life in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.





The region has been experiencing incessant rain since 11 PM, resulting in a flood-like situation across various parts of the town. One of the worst-affected areas is the Zonal Hospital Mandi, where there is excessive water accumulation and overflow from nearby drains. The main access road to the hospital has been closed. -- PTI

