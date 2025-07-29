HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

3 dead, woman missing in heavy rains in HP's Mandi

Tue, 29 July 2025
Share:
11:25
File pic
File pic
Three people lost their lives, and one woman is reported missing after heavy rains lashed Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district late Monday night, triggering a flood-like situation and widespread damage, officials said on Tuesday. 

Speaking to ANI, District Commissioner (DC) Apoorv Devgan said, "The stretch of jail road has been affected by heavy rain. 3 people have died in the area near Jail Road. One woman is missing. The search operation by the police, NDRF and Home Guard teams is underway. The roads are also being cleared. Many vehicles have been piled up near the hospital. Casualties have been reported, along with that, many houses have been damaged." 

He added, "We have set up a relief camp in Vipasha Sadan. Officials from the electricity, PWD, Jal Shakti, and other departments are working together to provide relief." 

A flood was observed in various parts of Mandi following heavy rainfall in the city. The local police, NDRF, and Home Guards team were deployed for relief and rescue work. Continuous heavy rainfall since late night yesterday has disrupted life in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. 

The region has been experiencing incessant rain since 11 PM, resulting in a flood-like situation across various parts of the town. One of the worst-affected areas is the Zonal Hospital Mandi, where there is excessive water accumulation and overflow from nearby drains. The main access road to the hospital has been closed. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Cong did not go to Pak and eat biryani, remember who did'
LIVE! 'Cong did not go to Pak and eat biryani, remember who did'

Bharat ki baat...: Tewari's message to Cong on being benched
Bharat ki baat...: Tewari's message to Cong on being benched

There had been intense speculation whether Tewari and Shashi Tharoor, both part of the diplomatic delegations that had been sent abroad to convey India's stand, would speak in the Lower House or not during the ongoing debate on the...

'Inaccurate info circulating on Nimisha's Yemen pardon'
'Inaccurate info circulating on Nimisha's Yemen pardon'

Earlier, the office of Indian Grand Mufti Kanthapuram AP Abubakker Musliyar had claimed that "the death sentence of Nimisha Priya, which was previously suspended, has been overturned. A high-level meeting held in Sanaa decided to...

TN horror: Dalit techie killed over inter-caste relationship
TN horror: Dalit techie killed over inter-caste relationship

An IT employee from a Scheduled Caste was murdered in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, allegedly due to an inter-caste relationship. Police have arrested a suspect and are investigating the involvement of his parents, who are police officers.

India's Two Front War Challenge
India's Two Front War Challenge

The Chinese see no need to fight directly. They have an able and willing proxy in Pakistan, points out Shekhar Gupta.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD